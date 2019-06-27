Wetherby League: Andrew Kelly is five alive for Ledsham while Kippax maintain winning ways

Andrew Kelly was the star performer as Ledsham maintained their fourth place in Division One of the Wetherby League with a five-wicket success against Crompark.

Kelly recorded figures of 5-25 with the ball and followed up with an unbeaten 29 with the bat as Ledsham comfortably reached their target after bowling their opponents out for 70.

Adam Rothera (2-14), Alexander Marsh (1-14) and William Day (1-4) were also wicket takers for Ledsham, who initially struggled in their reply until Kelly came together with Rothera (23 not out) for an unbroken sixth wicket stand.

Second-placed Kippax Welfare maintained their good form with a 38-run win at Sicklinghall.

Strong batting at the top of the order set the tone as opener Connor Williams (72) and Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala (70) combined for a second wicket stand that had Welfare in control. Mohammed Mulla also contributed 21 and Zubair Badat 14 as Kippax totalled 227-9.

Sicklinghall began their reply well with Andy Wood (70) and Ben Williams (40), but fell behind the asking rate and batted out their overs for 189-6. Badat took 2-23, Museji Bhoola 2-37 and Bashir Khalifa 2-46, but Kippax were denied full points.

Kippax Welfare A lost ground in the Division Three title race as they went down by 35 runs to Walton Park A.

After keeping Walton Park to 144-7 with James Goodall taking 2-21, Jamie Wills 2-25 and Mohammed Dawood 2-34, Welfare were all out for 109 in reply. Wills hit 49 and Paul Eastwood 18 not out, but the rest of the Kippax batsmen struggled.

Ledsham A are still without a win in Division Four after going down by four wickets to Hillam & Monk Fryston.

Despite 53 from Harry Cruise, Ledsham were all out for 126. Oliver Weston then took 2-43 and Scott Hunt 2-19, but Lee Wood (64) carried Hillam past their target.

Kippax Welfare progressed to the semi-finals of the Fred Fleetwood Cup with an 129-run success against Church Fenton on Sunday.

Opener Connor Williams set them on the way with a knock of 89 and with support coming from Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala (43), Altaf Patel (42) and Siddik Mulla (22) Kippax posted a 248-7 total.

Church Fenton never looked likely to reach the target as they were all out for 119. Tom Dean hit 50, but the rest of the batsmen struggled against an attack led by Intekhab Ravat (5-18), Zuber Patel (3-21) and Imran Pandor (2-23).

Ledsham bowed out of the competition despite a terrific batting effort against Crossgates. Chasing their opponents’ 245-6, they took the game right down to the last over before falling six runs short on 239-7.