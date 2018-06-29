Wetherby League: Chariwala brings Kippax home for fourth straight win

Kippax Welfare made it four wins on the spin in Division One of the Wetherby League when they came up with a successful run chase at Church Fenton.

The six-wicket success moved Kippax to within six points of second-placed South Milford.

A solid effort in the field paved the way for the victory as Church Fenton were kept to 190-9.

They did manage to bat through all their allotted overs, but were never allowed to get away with a number of batsmen making starts without going on to turn their efforts into a big innings.

It was a team effort from Kippax bowlers with wickets for Intekhab Ravat (2-40), Imran Mohammed Pandor (2-30), Museji Bhoola (2-31), Zuber Patel (1-27) and Mohammed Nadim (1-37).

Kippax lost an early wicket in their reply, but then set about their run chase well with opener Connor Williams (55) and Nadim (44) combining for a good second wicket partnership.

Munawar Chariwala (61 not out) and Bhoola (13 not out) brought Kippax home for a five-point win.

Ledsham continued to struggle as a poor display with the bat against Rufforth saw them stay at the bottom of the Division One table.

Going in first, Ledsham were given a decent start through opener John Speight, who hit 41, but he found support hard to come by.

Only Freddie Dewhirst (13) and Sam Wright (13) joined him in reaching double figures as they were all out for 87.

Rufforth bowlers Jim Ledgeway (4-34) and Danny Gunnell (4-21) did most of the damage.

It was not a cakewalk for Rufforth’s batsmen although they were chasing a small target and they lost five wickets before getting home with Thomas Delmont taking 3-18, Andrew Kelly 1-12 and William Day 1-24.

A fine all-round display by Dan Hall helped Kippax A to a four-wicket success at home to Church Fenton A in Division Three.

Hall starred with bat and ball, taking three wickets initially and following up by hitting a half century in a victory that kept Welfare in fourth place.

Church Fenton were restricted to 198-9 as Hall took 3-49, John Henshaw 3-55, Danny O’Connor 2-56 and Ian Prince 1-30.

Kippax lost six wickets in their reply, but always looked likely to be successful in their run chase with opener Hall leading from the front with a knock of 70 and support coming from Syed Hussain (41 not out), Ian Prince (34) and Tom Eastwood (17 not out).

Despite half centuries from Peter Boothroyd and Mitchell Morley, Ledsham A suffered a 124-run defeat to Rufforth A in Division Four.

Although Boothroyd hit 74 and Morley 50 the rest of the batsmen could not back up their efforts with Ledsham all out for 179.

They were replying to Rufforth’s massive 303-3 total, which included 140 from Joe Broughton. The only Ledsham bowlers to have any success were Morley, with 2-41, and Alexander Marsh, 1-35.