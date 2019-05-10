Wetherby League: Crushing win for Kippax Welfare but Ledsham lose out

Ton-Up Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala led Kippax Welfare to a crushing victory over Scholes in Division One of the Wetherby League.

Gheewala hit exactly 100 as Kippax went in first and piled up a massive 341-5 score. Support came from Abdulah Alikozai with 92, Mohammed Mulla (47), Munawar Chariwala (42no) and Wasim Patel (40).

Scholes were never at the races in their reply as they were all out for only 43 to lose by 298 runs. Intekhab Ravat took 3-3, Alikozai 3-20, Zuber Patel 2-5 and Imran Pandor 2-10.

Ledsham lost their second game of the season as they went down by 148 runs to Barwick-in-Elmet.

Andrew Kelly claimed 4-39 and Hayden Mortimer 2-51, but they could not prevent Barwick from setting a big target as they reached 271-7. Ledsham were all out for 123 in reply with Josh Ware hitting 50.