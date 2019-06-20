Wetherby League: Five star Bhoola helps Kippax to maintain challenge

Kippax Welfare maintained their challenge at the top of Division One of the Wetherby League when they took advantage of being the only team to complete their game last Saturday.

Welfare beat the rain as well as opponents Crossgates as they raced to an eight-wicket success.

Key to the victory was a dominating display in the field as Crossgates were bowled out for only 118.

They never shook off the control the Kippax bowlers had with opener Daniel Horry (32), Shahbaz Hussain (22) and Laxa Saike (11) the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Museji Bhoola led the Kippax attack with 5-22 while Abdulah Alikozai took 3-20 and there was one wicket each for Intekhab Ravat and Imran Pandor.

Kippax lost Mohammed Mulla early in their reply, but a strong second wicket stand between Connor Williams and Soyeb Patel took Welfare to the brink of victory.

Opener Williams finished unbeaten on 55 while Soyeb Patel hit 54 as Kippax breezed to their target.

Ledsham are in fourth place in Division One, but could not finish their game at Rufforth.

They were able to complete their innings and were all out for 131 after something of a recovery from losing their first three wickets cheaply.

John Speight (30) and Freddie Dewhirst (30) top scored while Jake Wright hit an unbeaten 21.

Cameron Sanderson (4-38) and Danny Gunnell (3-19) were the pick of Rufforth’s bowlers.

Rufforth were unable to start their reply after the rain came down and both teams had to settle for one point each – Ledsham’s third no result game already this year.

Kippax A could not complete their Division Three game at Crossgates A and were left frustrated after appearing to be well placed when the bad weather arrived.

Welfare stood on 174-7 when the game was abandoned with James Goodall hitting 44, Danny O’Connor 27 not out and Jamie Wills 19.

The result left Kippax in second place, five points behind Burton Salmon.

Another game that could not be completed involved Ledsham A against Rufforth A in Division Four.

Rufforth made 183-7 and Ledsham stood on 44-2 in their reply when the game was abandoned.

Ledsham’s Senior Evening Cup quarter-final at South Milford was abandoned without a ball being bowled last week and will now take place next Tuesday.