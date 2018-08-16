Wetherby League; Four star Badat keeps Kippax in contention

Kippax Welfare moved up to third place in Division One of the Wetherby League with a good all-round display that brought them a 23-run victory at Scholes.

With only three league games left they remain only outsiders to win the league as they are nine points behind leaders Sicklinghall, but they do have the table toppers still to play (at home this Saturday) so can still make a late bid for championship glory.

Welfare made it back to back victories following their success against Ledsham the week before as they went in first against Scholes and set a challenging target with a 206 total.

It was a consistent batting effort down the order. Openers Connor Williams (36) and Zubair Badat (21) gave them a decent start that was taken on by number three Mohammed Nadim (30). Wasim Patel (19) then Ghulam Hussain (38) and Imran Mohammed Pandor (19) contributed further.

Sultan Mehmood threatened to win the game for Scholes as he led the way with 60 in their reply, but Kippax bowlers kept chipping away and the hosts were eventually all out for 183. Badat, with 4-47, was the pick of the Welfare bowlers with Ilyas Lunat taking 2-22 and one wicket each for Museji Bhoola, Intekhab Ravat and Pandor.

Despite an improved batting effort Ledsham are doomed to relegation from Division One after losing by seven wickets away to Sicklinghall.

The defeat left them second from bottom, but they are 20 points adrift of Rufforth with only three games left.

Ledsham did put up a battling effort against the leaders as they went in first and made 199-8 with good efforts from the middle order in particular after a difficult start.

Josh Ware top scored with 38, while Freddie Dewhirst hit 36, Mark Kelly 25, Andrew Kelly 22 and Dominic Smith 19.

Ledsham’s bowlers, however, struggled to have an impact as Sicklinghall reached their target with seven wickets to spare, Matthew Hatherly leading them home with an unbeaten 107.

James Goodall took the starring role as fifth-placed Kippax A enjoyed a convincing 195-run win over bottom of the table Scholes A in Division Three.

An excellent batting display paved the way as they posted a 246 total with Goodall top scoring with 75 and support coming from Stephen Henshaw (45), Mohmed Ayub Sheikh, Tom Eastwood and John Henshaw, who all made 15.

Scholes never got going in their reply and were all out for just 51.

Goodall followed up his batting exploits with 4-22 with the ball while Dan Hall claimed 4-15 and Danny O’Connor 2-8.

Ledsham A conceded their Division Four game against Crossgates A.