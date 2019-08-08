Wetherby League: Gheewala hits ton for table toppers Kippax while Kelly stars for Ledsham

Mahmad Soyeb Gheewala hit a superb century to pave the way for another victory for top of the table Kippax Welfare in Division One of the Wetherby League.

Gheewala hit 102 as Kippax went in first against Crossgates and piled up a big score, reaching 295-4 from their allotted overs.

Opener Connor Williams (51) gave him good support in a strong second wicket partnership and this was backed up with another good stand with Abdulah Alikozai (30).

Munawar Chariwala then weighed in with a brisk unbeaten 75 before Kippax went on to complete an 87-run victory.

Crossgates battled all the way down their order, but were eventually all out for 208 in their reply with Zubair Badat taking 3-57, Alikozai 2-37 and Imran Mohammed Pandor 2-28.

With second-placed South Milford also winning their game, Welfare remain eight points clear at the top.

Ledsham are back up to fourth after earning a six-point victory from their Division One game with Rufforth.

A seven-wicket success was set up by a good effort in the field, headed by Andrew Kelly, who took 5-39. With Adam Rothera also claiming 3-29, Rufforth were dismissed for 157.

Ledsham comfortably reached their target with seven wickets to spare as opener Robert Fisher hit 60 and was backed up by Josh Ware (45 not out) and Kelly (24 not out).

Kippax Welfare A were back to winning ways in Division Three as they won a tight contest against Crossgates A.

After keeping their opponents to 170-6, Welfare edged home to win by a one-wicket margin. Jamie Wills hit 64 while Daniel Hall was in good form with bat and ball, hitting 59 runs and taking 3-29.

Ledsham A climbed up a place to third from bottom in Division Four with a 60-run success against Rufforth A.

Batting first, they made 166-9 with valuable contributions from Peter Boothroyd (53), William Day (32) and Clive Harrison (25).

In reply, Rufforth managed to bat out their overs, but finished well short on 106-9 with two wickets each for Boothroyd, Day, Kevin Elliott and Jack Hey.