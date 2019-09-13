Wetherby League: Kippax edge out Ledsham to finish successful season with win

Champions Kippax Welfare wrapped up their fantastic season in Division One of the Wetherby League when they won their last game of the 2019 campaign.

Already confirmed as league winners, Welfare beat neighbours Ledsham in the final match, but were pushed in a close contest.

Ledsham went in first and made a decent start through openers Mark Kelly (45) and Robert Fisher (18). But although John Speight hit 27 the wickets began to tumble and Ledsham needed an unbeaten 24 from Freddie Dewhirst, coming in at number 10, to make it up to a final score of 165.

Zuber Patel (4-52) was the pick of the Kippax bowlers with Intekhab Ravat taking 2-33, Abdulah Alikozai 2-35 and one wicket each for Zubair Badat and Imran Pandor.

The Welfare innings followed a similar pattern as they started well only to see wickets go down. Opener Wasim Patel top scored with 40 and Alikozai hit 37 before the middle order struggled. An unbroken ninth wicket stand between Zakaria Valimulla (12no) and Ravat (6no) saw Kippax get over the line, however, as they won by a two wicket margin.

Adam Rothera was Ledsham’s most successful bowler with 3-20, with Hayden Mortimer taking 2-39, Andrew Kelly 2-55 and William Day 1-7.

Kippax finished nine points clear of South Milford at the top while Ledsham can be pleased to have ended in fifth place.

Kippax A finished in fourth place in Division Three after being handed victory in their last game as opponents Thorner Mexborough conceded.

Ledsham A went down by 20 runs in their final game of the season in Division Four.

Although Chris Woodall hit 25, Clive Harrison 24 and Paul Dewhirst 22 they could only reach 138-8 from their allotted overs in reply to Meanwood A’s 158. Ledsham’s best bowlers were Matthew Bloomer (3-11) and Oliver Weston (2-25) while Harrison, Dewhirst and Harry Woodall took one wicket each.

Despite the defeat Ledsham avoided finishing bottom as they ended five points above Scholes A.