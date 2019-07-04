Wetherby League: Kippax take advantage of leaders’ slip but Ledsham lose out

Kippax Welfare maintained their challenge for the Division One crown when they held their nerve in the field to beat Rufforth by 24 runs in the Wetherby League.

They were able to close right up on leaders South Milford who were surprisingly beaten for the first time this season at Church Fenton, but were denied outright leadership as they had to settle for a five-point victory and could not collect the maximum six.

Both Welfare and Milford now sit together at the head of affairs on 39 points with Barwick-in-Elmet just three behind. In last Saturday’s game Kippax went in first and made a poor start before being pulled round by Zakaria Valimulla (16), Munawar Chariwala (43), Mushtaq Navsarka (37) and Zuber Patel (21).

They were maybe a little disappointed with their 182 total, but Rufforth batsmen also found it tricky.

Their innings was the exact opposite of Welfare’s as they made a decent start only to lose their way after opener Richard Exley (45), Dave Green (23), Phil Charlton (28) and Jack Doyle (31) had set them on what looked a victory road.

No batsmen from the lower order could make much of an impact and their overs ended with them on 158-8. Best bowlers for Kippax were Museji Bhoola with 3-27 and Intekhab Ravat, 3-35.

Ledsham remain in fourth in Division One despite suffering an 124-run defeat to second from bottom Sicklinghall.

Set 197 to win, they never got anywhere near as only numbers eight and nine in the order Sam Wright (41) and Mark Kelly (12) made double figure scores.

Ledsham were all out for only 72 after Sicklinghall had made 196 with Freddie Dewhirst (3-46) doing most to restrict them.

Kippax Welfare A slipped down the Division Three table from second to fourth after they were outplayed by clear leaders Burton Salmon.

After finding themselves bowled out for only 47, Welfare went down to a nine-wicket defeat. James Goodall took their only wicket and hit 14 runs to be the only batsman in double figures.

Ledsham A lifted themselves off the bottom of Division Four with their first win of the season in a low scoring contest with Green Hammerton A.

They were able to defend a modest 104 total as Hammerton were all out for 81 in reply with Oliver Weston taking 4-16, Callum Belk-Sumpton 2-15 and Jack Hey 2-19. Chris Woodall had top scored for Ledsham with 40 while Martin Hey hit 18 down the order and Belk-Sumpton contributed a valuable 17.