Wetherby League: Kippax win top of table clash while Ledsham stay fourth

An impressive victory in their top of the table game with South Milford took Kippax Welfare seven points clear at the top of Division One of the Wetherby League.

Wasim Patel starred with the bat as he hit a century to help Kippax to a commanding 133-run victory over their closest challengers for the title.

With Patel hitting 103 and support coming from Munawar Chariwala (56), Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala (24) and Mahmed Munaf Navsarka (22) Kippax were able to post a big 281-8 total despite finding themselves pinned down a little at the start.

South Milford never looked likely to chase down the target and were all out for 148 with Zuber Patel taking 4-50, Soyeb Patel 3-13 and Intekhab Ravat 2-40.

A fantastic unbroken last wicket stand between Adam Rothera and Peter Boothroyd proved the difference as Ledsham beat Scholes by 37 runs to consolidate their fourth position in Division One.

Ledsham were already heading for a decent score before the last pair came together with valuable contributions from Hayden Mortimer (40), Mark Kelly (24), Sam Wright (24), Josh Ware (23) and Robert Fisher (22). But they were lifted to a big 277-9 total by Rothera, who blasted an unbeaten 66 and Boothroyd (30 not out).

Scholes had a good go in their reply with Sultan Mehmood (74) leading their run chase, but fell short when all out for 240.

Andrew Kelly did most to restrict them as he took 5-50 while Freddie Dewhirst took 2-56.

Kippax Welfare A made a spirited 188 against South Milford A in Division Three, but lost by 36 runs.

Munaf Patel (56) top scored for Kippax while James Goodall (3-58), Mohammed Abouat (2-11) and John Henshaw (2-53) took wickets as South Milford totalled 224.

Ledsham A leapfrogged Scholes A when they beat them by six wickets to climb off the bottom of Division Four.

Chris Woodall (49) brought them home after Paul Dewhirst had taken 3-17, Matthew Bloomer 2-23 and Simon Strafford 2-6 as Scholes were all out for 82.