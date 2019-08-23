Wetherby League leaders Kippax make history with first Fred Fleetwood Cup triumph

Kippax Welfare won the Fred Fleetwood Cup for the first time in their history when they were in red hot form against Crossgates in Sunday’s final.

In a match played at Barwick CC, Wetherby League leaders Kippax won a one-sided final.

Kippax Welfare first team captain Imran Pandor with the Fred Fleetwood Cup.

Crossgates were shot out for only 59 as MOM Intekhab Ravat took 4-21, Imran Pandor 2-3 and Zubair Badat 2-0.

Welfare then made short work of reaching their target for the loss of only one wicket with Wasim Patel (23) top scoring.

Kippax were also in good form a day earlier in Division One as they maintained top spot with a nine-wicket success at Church Fenton.

A strong effort in the field paved the way for the victory as Church Fenton were dismissed for 107.

Kippax Welfare's Fred Fleetwood Final man of the match Intekhab Ravat (4/21) with his trophy.

Abdulah Alikozai led the way with 4-18 and was backed up by Zuber Patel (3-35) and Soyeb Patel (2-28).

Welfare had no problems knocking off the required runs as openers Zubair Badat (25) and Alikozai (59no) started well and Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala (21no) helped complete the job.

Ledsham stayed in fourth place in Division One despite losing by six wickets to title challengers South Milford.

Batting first, they recovered from losing their top three all without scoring, but their 117 total was never going to be enough against opponents just three points behind Kippax.

Josh Ware hit 64 and Jake Wright contributed 27 in the losing cause, but none of the other Ledsham batsmen joined them in reaching double figures. Andrew Kelly took 2-17 and Milford lost four early wickets in their reply. But the visitors were brought home by Harry Jackson (49no) and Joseph Barr (31no).

It is closer at the top after Kippax Welfare had their winning points taken off them from their game against Ledsham as they were found to have contravened rule 4.5 that says a maximum of three pool players was permitted per club.

Kippax Welfare A were given a walkover win as scheduled opponents Sherburn Eversley conceded their Division Three game.

Ledsham A were edged out by Saxton A in a closely contested Division Four match.

Clive Harrison (26) and Edward Woodall (24) top scored as Ledsham made 138-9.

Chris Hey and Peter Boothroyd then took two wickets each, but Saxton got home in their reply with three wickets to spare.