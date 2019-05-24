Wetherby League: Ledsham off the mark and Kippax maintain fine start

Ledsham produced their best batting display of the season as they earned their first victory in the Wetherby League’s Division One.

Up against Sicklinghall, they went in first and benefited from some consistent efforts throughout the order.

John Speight missed out as he was out for five, but fellow opener Hayden Mortimer (44) and Peter Boothroyd (21) laid a solid base for further runmaking.

Josh Ware (50) and Freddie Dewhirst (55) both hit half centuries before Adam Rothera contributed 29no and Jake Wright 12no to take Ledsham up to a closing 226-5.

Sicklinghall were soon in trouble in their reply with both openers out cheaply and a further batsmen out for a duck.

Richard Brooke (33) dug in, but only Leo Challenger (10) joined him in double figures as the 10-man Sicklinghall team were all out for 63.

Hayden Mortimer led the Ledsham attack with 3-20 while Rothera took 2-13, Matthew Bloomer 2-5 and Alexander Marsh 1-21.

Kippax Welfare were denied full points, but were on the winning end of the result against Rufforth in Division One.

Abdulah Alikozai set up the victory with a fine knock, but was unlucky to fall eight runs short of a century.

Wasim Patel gave him support with 43 while Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala hit 18 as Kippax made 198.

Rufforth’s chances of winning were blown away early with four of their top six batsmen out without the score and the other two failing to reach double figures.

They dug in to prevent Welfare collecting the full points, with Ben Lodge hitting 33no and Connor Sanderson 28no but finished well short on 120-8.

Alikozai followed up his batting exploits with some excellent bowling as he took 5-26.

Kippax Welfare A suffered their first defeat of the season in Division Three as they went down by 12 runs to Burton Salmon.

Set 198 for victory, they looked set to achieve their target when Syed Hussain (53) and Paul Eastwood (59) came together for a commanding third wicket stand. But when they were both dismissed the rest of the batting could not keep up the good work with only Dan Hall (13) of the others being able to reach double figures as Kippax were all out for 185.

Burton Salmon had earlier been all out for 197 with James Goodall taking 6-27 and one wicket each for Tom Eastwood and Hussain.

They owed much to Paul Heseltine, who hit 72, and Naveed Anwar, who came in to make 71 from his number nine position in the order and changed the game.

Ledsham A were dismissed for 110 as they lost by 70 runs to Green Hammerton A in Division Four.

A decent effort in the field went to waste as Kevin Weston took 3-11, Edward Woodall 2-25, Jack Hey 2-41, Oliver Weston 1-54 and Simon Strafford 1-18.

Green Hammerton were all out for 180, but hit back to make it difficult for Ledsham batsmen.

Only Strafford (27no), Chris Woodall (19) and Edward Woodall (14) reached double figures, leaving Ledsham still without a win.