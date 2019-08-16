Wetherby League: Mortimer's efforts for Ledsham cannot halt leaders Kippax Welfare

Kippax Welfare came out on top in their local derby with Ledsham to stay in pole position in the Wetherby League’s Division One title race.

A 53-run success allowed Welfare to stretch their lead at the top by a point over South Milford, who also won but were unable to collect a maximum haul.

Hayden Mortimer bowling, on his way to taking five wickets for Ledsham against Kippax. Picture: Picture:Paul Butterfield

Kippax went in first in Saturday’s game and had to overcome a sticky start to post a competitive total.

It was the middle order men who provided the impetus in the innings with Deepak Naik hitting 53, Munawar Chariwala 40 and Zuber Patel 29.

Ledsham bowlers stuck to their task with Hayden Mortimer the pick of their attack as he took 5-62. Andrew Kelly also took 2-47.

Ledsham’s reply began solidly with openers Robert Fisher (17) and Mark Kelly (24). Mortimer then followed up his bowling exploits by hitting 31 runs, but wickets fell at regular intervals.

Munawar Chariwala hits out for Kippax. Picture:Paul Butterfield

They were eventually all out for 135 with three wickets each for Zubair Badat (3-35), Patel (3-44) and Intekhab Ravat (3-24).

The result saw Welfare go nine points clear at the top while Ledsham slip a place to fifth. Kippax now play the Fred Fleetwood Cup final this Sunday against Crossgates at Barwick in Elmet CC.

Kippax Welfare A enjoyed a 73-run over Thorner Mexborough A in Division Three.

Thorner were shot out for 57 in reply to 130-9 as Kalim Lajporia took 6-12 and James Goodall 4-36. Paul Eastwood, with 36, top scored for Kippax.

Mark Kelly looks to score runs for Ledsham. Picture:Paul Butterfield

There was disappointment for Kippax Welfare A in the semi-finals of the Hare Cup last Sunday as they lost by six wickets to South Milford A after making 174 thanks largely to Dan Hall’s 70.

Hall also took 3-39, but Milford reached their target comfortably.

Ledsham A remain second from bottom in Division Four after losing by 39 runs to Meanwood A. Praveen Yalavarthi took 3-14, but Meanwood’s 128-9 score proved enough.

Alex Marsh bowling for Ledsham. Picture:Paul Butterfield