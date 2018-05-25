Wetherby League: Patel’s half century cannot prevent defeat for Kippax

Despite producing a fine batting display Kippax Welfare went down to a five-wicket defeat to Barwick in Elmet in Division One of the Wetherby League.

A number of batsmen made handy contributions as Kippax went in first and posted a good 225-8 total from their allotted overs.

Soyeb Patel top scored with 61 while Museji Bhoola hit 45, Munawar Chariwala 41, Mohammed Yunus Vali Mulla 22 and Zuber Patel 20.

But Barwick made light of their challenging target, getting home with five wickets to spare.

Mitchell Cullen (56) and Christopher Harrison (55 not out) led their reply with Zubair Badat (2-39) the most successful Kippax bowler.

Ledsham could not follow up their first victory of the season the previous week as they lost by five wickets to Scholes in their Division One match.

Batting first, Ledsham were all out for 152 with Robert Fisher (43) top scoring, Thomas Delmont hitting 21 and Adam Rothera 18. Freddie Dewhirst then took 3-23 and there was one wicket each for Delmont and Andrew Kelly, but Scholes reached their target for the loss of five wickets to move up to third place and relegate Ledsham to third bottom.

Kippax Welfare A climbed the Division Three table with a 14-run victory over Sherburn Eversley.

In a closely contested game, Sherburn fell short in their run chase, ending on 183-8 in reply to Kippax’s 197-6.

Paul Rhodes top scored with 43 for Welfare while Danny O’Connor hit an unbeaten 42, Ian Prince scored 35 and James Goodall 27. O’Connor then led the bowling attack with 3-34 and was backed up by Goodall (2-34) and Prince (2-40).

Kippax A progressed to the semi-finals of the Hare Cup on Sunday with a 42-run win over Barwick in Elmet A.

After only making 131 runs, Welfare knew they needed a good effort in the field and produced just that to dismiss their opponents for 89. O’Connor continued his good work from a day earlier as he claimed 4-17 and there were two wickets each for Prince and John Henshaw. Prince had earlier top scored with the bat, making 39.

Ledsham A went out of the Hare Cup when losing by seven wickets to Garforth Parish Church A after being bowled out for 84 with Cam Williams (26 not out) top scoring.