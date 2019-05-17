Wetherby League: Rain frustration for Ledsham and Kippax

Ledsham and Kippax Welfare had their Wetherby Division One games abandoned after makes starts.

It was frustrating for Ledsham who will have had hopes of a first victory of the season after they made 231-7 against Crossgates. Josh Ware hit 46, John Speight 42 and Andrew Kelly 36.

Crossgates’ reply was cut short by rain when they stood on 55-1.

Kippax were all out for 155 against Barwick-in-Elmet with Abdulah Alikozai (50) top scoring, but the game was called off with Barwick on 20-0 early in their reply.

Kippax Welfare A went top of Division Three with a seven-wicket win against Headingley Bramhope A.

Danny O’Connor took 3-47 as Headingley were dismissed for 113 and James Goodall (50no) led the reply.

Ledsham A lost by seven wickets to Long Marston A in Division Four after being bowled out for 72. Peter Boothroyd (26) top scored.