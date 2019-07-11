Wetherby League: Williams and Bhoola star for Kippax against rivals while Ledsham return to winning ways

A great week for Kippax Welfare was completed when they enjoyed a superb win over title rivals Barwick-in-Elmet in Division One of the Wetherby League.

Kippax sit unbeaten at the top of the table, one point ahead of South Milford, and have their first trophy in the cabinet after beating Mount in midweek to win the inaugural T100 Trophy.

Off the back of the cup success, Welfare were in fine form again, particularly batsman Connor Williams, who hit 126, and bowler Museji Bhoola, who took 5-13 as great rivals Barwick were beaten by 206 runs.

Kippax had to fight at first to establish their big score as they lost two early wickets, but opener Williams got going and received fine support from Soyeb Patel (35), Bhoola (19), Munawar Chariwala (49), Mahmed Navsarka (27) and Zuber Patel (29no) as the home team were able to finish with a huge 320-7 total.

Barwick never looked like getting near it in their reply as they were all out for 114. Bhoola did much of the damage and was backed up by Intekhab Ravat (3-14).

An even bigger game now awaits Kippax this Saturday as they travel to play second-placed South Milford.

Fourth-placed Ledsham were back to winning ways with a 43-run success at Crossgates.

A solid batting effort paved the way as contributions all down the order helped them to a 202 total. Robert Fisher (45) and Josh Ware (38) top scored.

Crossgates managed to bat out all their overs, but fell well short, ending on 159-9. The wickets were shared by Andrew Kelly (3-40), Freddie Dewhirst (3-48), Adam Rothera (2-32) and Ware (1-27).

Kippax Welfare A enjoyed a five-wicket win over Headingley Bramhope A in Division Three after bowling them out for 135.

Syed Hussain (73no) with the bat and John Henshaw (4-33) with the ball starred as they stayed in fourth.

Ledsham A dropped to the bottom of the Division Four table after losing by 41 runs to Long Marston A.

They did earn a point for their efforts as they batted their overs for 133-9 in reply to 174-7.

Ben Bowker top scored for Ledsham with 31. Matthew Bloomer hit 23 and Chris Wright 22 while their best bowlers were Kevin Elliott (2-29) and Bowker (2-57).