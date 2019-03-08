Women’s RL: Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers fixtures announced on International Women’s Day

Castleford Tigers Women and Featherstone Rovers ladies will both start with away games when the 2019 season gets under way on Sunday, April 7.

The Tigers face a trip to York Knights for a repeat of their opening game of 2018 while Rovers travel to play former champions Bradford Bulls in a game that will form part of a double header with the clubs’ men’s sides also meeting on the same day.

Castleford are also away at Grand Final winners Wigan Warriors in their second game on April 14 before playing their first home game on April 28 against the team that beat them in the Challenge Cup final last year, Leeds Rhinos.

Rovers’ first home game sees them take on the Rhinos on Sunday, April 14.

The announcement of the fixtures has been timed to mark International Women’s Day and will see women’s rugby league going bigger and better than ever in 2019 – kicking off with the blockbuster opening Sunday featuring all three domestic leagues on April 7.

Nine teams will take part in the 2019 Women’s League 1, including Cutsyke, who will compete with East Leeds, Halifax, Hull KR, Keighley Albion, Rochdale Hornets, West Leeds Eagles Ladies, Whitley Bay Barbarians and Wigan St Patricks.

In the Super League each team will play each other home and away over 14 rounds of the regular season while League 1 with its nine clubs will see a number of bye weeks during the season.

In all three leagues the season will begin on April 7 and end on September 29. The top four teams in Women’s Super League will enter into semi-final play-offs, with first place playing fourth and second playing third, before the Women’s Super League Grand Final takes place on Sunday, October 13 at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Women’s League 1 will follow the same format for the closing stages of the season with a final venue to be announced at a later date.

The Coral Women’s Challenge Cup, which will take place alongside the domestic league competitions, is expected to be bigger and better in 2019 as more teams than ever before enter.

The Women’s Final will take place as part of a triple header event alongside the Coral Challenge Cup men’s semi-finals at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27.

Round One, which takes place on Sunday, May 5 will feature 16 teams – eight teams from the Women’s Championship and eight teams who progress through the preliminary qualifying round.

All eight Women’s Super League teams will then enter in Round Two which takes place on Sunday, May 26. The quarter-finals will be played on Sunday, June 6 and semi-finals on Sunday, July 7.

Selected fixtures from across both the Women’s Super League and Coral Women’s Challenge Cup will be streamed live on the Our League app and website. Further details will be announced in due course.

Download the Our League app on Apple iOS and Android or visit rugby-league.com to sign up for free or visit rugby-league.com to sign up for free.