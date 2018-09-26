Worcestershire v Yorkshire (day three, lunch): Moeen Ali holds up visitors once again

YORKSHIRE’S victory push was held up by Moeen Ali after they claimed three early Worcestershire second innings wickets on day three of the Specsavers County Championship clash at New Road.

The England all-rounder continued his fine form against the Tykes this summer by moving onto 65 by lunch with Worcestershire on 120-3 - an overall lead of 32.

Jack Brooks celebrates a Worcestershire wicket on day three. Picture courtesy of John Heald.

It followed his 219 in the game at Scarborough last month – plus eight wickets – and his first innings knock of 60 in this game.

Yorkshire extended their first innings lead to 88 before Gary Balance was last out for a splendid 194 after adding five runs to his overnight total.

Then Worcestershire openers Daryl Mitchell and Tom Fell in addition to Joe Clarke – in his final game for the County – were dismissed before Moeen counter-attacked to good effect.

Yorkshire had resumed on 417-9 and Balance’s superb knock ended when he went to pull Ed Barnard and Dillon Pennington held onto a low catch at fine leg.

His 222 ball innings contained 30 fours and one six as the Yorkshire innings closed on 428.

Jack Brooks, fresh from his first innings haul of six wickets, accounted for Mitchell (5) with a ball of extra bounce which he gloved to keeper Jonathan Tattersall.

Fell (21) departed to a head high catch by Adam Lyth at second slip off Ben Coad.

Clarke, who has signed a four year deal with Nottinghamshire, made 16 before he was bowled by Yorkshire skipper Steven Patterson via an inside edge.

Worcestershire were then 63-3 – still 25 in arrears – but Alex Milton (10 not out) kept Moeen company in adding an unbroken 57.