Yorkshire Premier: Castleford climb table despite mixed fortunes

Castleford had mixed fortunes over the holiday weekend with a win and a defeat in the Hunters ECB Yorkshire Premier League North.

Victory in a basement battle against Beverley Town on Saturday moved them out of the relegation places although the match at Savile Park between the two sides which began the day in the bottom two was close. Castleford were in front by just two runs when rain brought the contest to a premature conclusion.

Ben Hatfield hit 67 for Town before becoming one of three victims of teenage spinner Jack Young.

Gregory Whyley (40no) played the other noteworthy innings in a total of 215-8, which also included two wickets for David Wainwright. The former county all-rounder also contributed with the bat, making an unbeaten 44 to see his side home after Matthew Mudd had claimed three early wickets, including Umair Khan for 47.

Castleford dropped back to second from bottom when they went down by 21 runs at Woodhouse Grange on Monday.

In another rain reduced contest Wainwright and Umair Khan took two wickets each, but Andrew Bilton’s 87no proved crucial as Grange were able to make 177-7 from 44 overs.

Simon Tennant (4-28) and James Finch (3-38) controlled the visitors’ reply, sending down 21 overs for just 66 runs between them. Eitan Litvin made 61 and Eddie Cole 28, but when the rain came again to finally halt proceedings Castleford’s 154-8 score was 21 short of where they needed to be.

Castleford seconds continued their impressive start to the season with two more victories that took them 35 points clear at the top of the York Ebor Division Three.

On Saturday they beat Heslington by three wickets after keeping them to 197-9.

Harry Wilkinson (68) helped bring them home after Ryan Turner took 4-70 and Nathan Smith 3-36.

Monday’s game saw Castleford post a 212-6 score as Smith hit 63, Amir Ditta 47 and Darren Hyde 43.

Pocklington then fell 66 runs short as they made 146-8, Martin Gibson taking 4-29 and Turner 2-23.