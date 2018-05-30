9 of the tastiest places for BBQ food in Leeds

Hot weather and barbecue food go hand in hand.

And while National BBQ Week may be encouraging the nation to fire up the grill, sometimes a proper restaurant meal beats the home DIY job.

These are the best places for BBQ food in Leeds

Here are nine must-visit Leeds eateries where you can tuck into a delicious BBQ done right.

Red's True Barbecue

This dedicated church of true barbecue will sate your hungry soul with its tender smoked meats, loaded barbecue trays and juicy burgers, all coated in mouth-watering glazes and tasty rubs.

Visit: 1 Cloth Hall Street, LS1 2HD / 6A Otley Road, Headingley, LS6 2AA - truebarbecue.com



Stampede

This deliciously meaty menu comprises the highest quality steaks, ribs, burgers and wings cooked on charcoal grills, alongside a tempting selection of hot sandwiches, including philly cheesesteaks and pulled pork.

Visit: St Johns Centre, Albion Street, LS2 8LQ - meattheneed.com



Bulgogi Grill

Specialising in Korean table-top BBQ cooking, Bulgogi allows diners to take charge of the cooking so you can enjoy the variety and meats and seafood just how you like them.

The meats are marinated in speciality Korean seasonings and sauces to seal in plenty of flavour, and are enjoyed wrapped with rice, lettuce and special dips.

Visit: The Arena Quarter, 9 Merrion Way, LS2 8BT - bulgogi-grill.co.uk



Cabana

Tuck in to the likes of flame-grilled skewers, sticky barbecue ribs, pulled chicken and tender streak, complimented by exotic cocktails and the vibrant atmosphere that aims to capture the essence of Brasil.

Visit: Trinity Leeds, 4 Albion Street, LS1 5AT - cabana-brasil.com



Chicago Rib Shack

Committed to serving the best BBQ and ribs this side of the Atlantic, this permanent resident in Trinity Kitchen is a firm favourite among hungry diners, popular for its deliciously smoky meats and spicy sauces.

Visit: Trinity Leeds Mall, Albion Street, LS1 5AT - thechicagoribshack.co.uk



Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill

This meaty haven serves up a flavoursome selection of cuts which are skewered and slowly cooked on open flames, and served table-side just to your liking.

A choice of eight cuts of meat are on offer for lunch, or 15 if you visit for dinner, along with unlimited sides, a gourmet salad bar and Brazilian hot buffet, making the perfect barbecue feast.

Visit: 5 St Peter's Square, LS9 8AQ / The Light, The Headrow, LS1 8TL - estabulo.co.uk



Caracas Grill

Serving a tasty selection of Venezuelan style BBQ food diners have plenty of tempting options to indulge in, from tender beef and marinated chicken, to pork sausages and succulent flat iron steak.

Visit: Britannia House, 16 York Place, LS1 2EU - caracasgrill.com



The Pit

This American-inspired eatery dishes up some of the tastiest home smoked and grilled goodness to satisfy those hunger cravings, with BBQ ribs, rump steak, loaded burgers and marinated chicken just a few of the meaty delights on offer to fuel your hungry soul.

Visit: 9 Merrion Street, LS1 6PQ - arcinspirations.com



Fazenda

Boasting an impressive array of tender meats, including rump, bottom sirloin and beef tenderloin, Fazenda allows diners to enjoy their food served in the traditional gaucho style - simply flip your card green to indicate you'd like another portion, or switch to red to let staff know that you're full.

Visit: Waterman's Place, Unit 4-7 Granary Wharf, LS1 4GL - fazenda.co.uk