Ex-Tribes frontman Johnny Lloyd to play Leeds gig this week

Johnny Lloyd.

Lloyd’s solo gig will be at the Hyde Park Book Club this Friday night (November 15) when he will be playing tracks from his new work, which is a reflective and lyrical record featuring guest appearances from Frank Turner, Hugo White, of The Maccabees, and Adam Prendergast, from Harry Styles’ band.

In support of the live shows, Johnny has unveiled an exclusive live version of album title track ‘Next Episode Starts in 15 Seconds’. One of the many highlights to be found on his debut, this stripped back rendition was recorded as part of the Xtra Mile Recordings’ OB1 sessions at this year’s 2000 Trees Festival and features label-mate and album collaborator Frank Turner.

Tune in here and now: https://youtu.be/oWPGYWlTZv8Lloyd has also recently unveiled a new version of his track, ‘Forced Therapy’. One of the most directly autobiographical numbers on his 2019 solo album, this latest single sees Johnny warmly reflecting on his childhood and the sloping path to adulthood that seems to disappear all too quickly beneath our feet.

“The years slip by in the blink of an eye” he coos wistfully, over a sepia-tinted score that lilts and sways with gently bluesy arrangements that see Johnny give a knowing nod to the works of classic composers like Randy Newman. Speaking about this newly revised version of ‘Forced Therapy’, Johnny says:

“‘Forced Therapy’ is about my childhood to today. It’s about embracing the experiences that make you who you are and looking forward. We wanted to create a more direct mix for the radio for the single version.”

With a number of seismic changes occurring in his life these past few years, Johnny’s debut solo album sees the singer-songwriter start afresh with a cathartic record that reads like an open-diary of personal vignettes.

Melancholic, pared-back and moving, the new album is a bold departure from his roots as frontman of indie-rock outfit Tribes and sees him take a leap of faith into lush and dreamy pastures new.