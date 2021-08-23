Festival of the Earth: Your fabulous photos of Wakefield's immersive Fire and Ice festival

Three spectacular and immersive experiences opened on Friday as part of Wakefield Council’s Festival of the Earth celebrations.

Inside Wakefield’s Former Market Hall the dramatic sound and light installation, called Fire and Ice designed by Ithaca, will be able to be seen for the next two weeks, giving people the chance to experience the changes now happening to the Earth’s climate and the impact people’s actions are now having on the planet.

The installation, will run until Sunday, September 5.

Also taking centre stage in Wakefield Cathedral is a stunning seven-metre, illuminated replica of Earth.

The touring artwork,Gaia, by artist Luke Jerram, features detailed NASA imagery that will enable visitors to see our planet floating in three dimensions.

Gaia will illuminate Wakefield Cathedral until Monday, August 30.

It is free to enter and aims to create a sense of wonder for visitors – seeing the planet from an astronaut’s perspective.

The cathedral will also be hosting a range of events through the eleven day period including concerts, family activities and ‘Pilates under the Planet.

The exhibition marks a return to Wakefield for artist Luke Jerram whose huge Museum of the Moon sculpture at Wakefield’s Festival of the Moon in 2019, was highly popular, drawing lots of people to enjoy the sight, and take part in activities.

The internally-lit Earth sculpture is expected to be just as popular.

Each centimetre represents 18 kilometres of the planet’s surface and will be accompanied by a specially made surround-sound musical composition by BAFTA award winning composer Dan Jones.

To find out more and how to get involved visit the cathedral website wakefieldcathedral.org.uk.

