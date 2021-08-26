Theatre Royal Wakefield back in action this week

The first performance was due to be held yesterday as the Express went to print and the show will run until September 4.

Theatre Royal Wakefield’s executive director Katie Town said: “We are delighted that we can plan to welcome audiences back.

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone and we can’t wait to start bringing some fun and joy back to our fantastic audiences who have been booking tickets in droves since we put our autumn season on sale in July.”

Oklahoma! rehearsals. Picture by Ant Robling