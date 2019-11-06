Vetiver 'Up On High' with gigs in Leeds and Sheffield to promote acclaimed new album

Vetiver, aka Andy Cabic.

One of those shows will see the US star appear at Leeds' Headrow House on Friday, December 13.

In something of a rarity, the upcoming dates will see Andy Cabic taking to the stage without the accompaniment of his backing band, as he performs tracks from his latest record and highlights from his growing repertoire.

Speaking about the upcoming solo shows Cabic said: “Closing out this year with my first time touring solo, in the UK. Couldn’t be more excited for you to hear the songs the way I heard them when I initially wrote them.”

Support at a number of the shows also comes from Loose label-mates Treetop Flyers, who will be playing as an acoustic trio for the tour, which also goes to Sheffield at the Hubs on Friday, December 6.

Andy Cabic’s musical being is, like many curious 21st century musicians, shaped and sustained by divergent tangents. If he’s not crafting a melancholy folk rock diamond in his Northern California studio, he’s moving a dance floor with bossanova and house DJ sets, or helping curate a compilation of Japanese City Pop.

'Up On High' was written on acoustic guitar. Having moved twice since making the more dense and layered 'Complete Strangers' in 2015, he is accustomed to a life in and out of boxes and it was the easiest instrument to reach for in moments of inspiration.

The basic tracking of the album took place over a few spring days at a friend’s house in the high desert of California. This simple set-up captured the organic immediacy of a roomful of friends playing together on the floor. It’s alive and ever so subtly crackling with the intensity of a band working together, teasing out the melody and rhythms of songs with warmth and intimacy.