Wakefield country singer Matt Hodges to launch new single at Velvet Bar on Friday.

Matt Hodges

Outlaw is Matt Hodges fourth release this year with the other three all hitting number one in the country charts.

Matt said Outlaw was written one night after having a conversation about authenticity and being true to your values and life experiences.

He added: “I was having a conversation with a radio DJ about my songs sounding too “American” and he suggested I write a song about my life.

"The song is a true representation of what I like doing. ‘Fishing in the morning, drinking in the afternoon, stay up late with my guitar.’

"I do all of this on a regular basis and I’m proud to say this song came from the heart, laying bare my everyday experiences.

"The irony being, instead of sounding less American country, it makes me sound even more American country!”

Joining Matt tomorrow night at Velvet Bar, will be his full band consisting of Simon Hant on drums, Liam Rothery on guitar, Morgan Smith on bass and Ross Moore on keyboards.