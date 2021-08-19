Wakefield singer secures a place as finalist in contest to represent UK in Karaoke World Championships

When Darral Taylor entered a karaoke competition from his home, he didn’t think he would receive over five thousand views on Facebook, an outstanding panel review and be entering the final of the Karaoke World Championships. Photo: Darral Taylor

When Darral Taylor entered a karaoke competition from his home, he didn’t think he would receive over five thousand views on Facebook, an outstanding panel review and be entering the final of the Karaoke World Championships.

But, two months later, this is exactly what he has achieved.

Since June, his video has gone viral and has been shared across social media putting him into the UK final with a chance to represent the UK in the world finals in November.

Val Monique of Panama sings during the Karaoke World Championships in Tokyo in November 2019. Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images

The video of his cover of Callum Scott’s Dancing on My Own has been shared far and wide and now received over seven thousand views online.

People around the world have the chance to vote in the finals, with the most liked, watched and shared videos helping to put contestants through to the final.

Darral, from Sandal, is very excited about his performance and hopeful for the final and entering onto the world stage to represent the UK in the final.

Darral has been entering the online community during the lockdown, posting videos online and getting comments and positive feedback from all around the world.

The competition, which is being held virtually this year, is currently in the process of selecting its finalists.

Of eight finalists from the UK, Darral is currently second place, and his future in the competition will be decided by a mixture of social media reactions and responses from a judging panel.

Darral said “The title of the world championships is something I want to retain for the UK, this has taken me back to my routes as a club singer years ago the online presence has been great.

"I want to take home the trophy though having entertained the online community throughout the lockdown I’ve been able to bring joy to people’s homes and in many ways, I’ve already won."

The UK won the competition in 2019, with singer-songwriter Jenny Ball currently holding the title.

The winner secures a cash prize, sponsorship and a major record deal.

If he is successful, Darral hopes to secure more performances locally, regionally and nationally.

To find out more or cast a vote in the competition, visit the Karaoke World Championships UK Facebook page.