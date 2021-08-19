Wakefield's Mary Bedford dumped from the Love Island villa just days from the final

Mary Bedford went into the villa hoping to find love. (ITV)

The couple received the fewest votes from the public and were told to leave the villa immediately - just days before the final.

The 22-year-old's journey began when islander Toby brought her back from Casa Amor, despite coupling up with Abigail Rawlings before he left.

But their romance fizzled out and, after a brief interest with Dale Mehmet, Aaron entered the villa and took Mary on a date.

Wakefield's Mary Bedford and 'partner' Aaron Simpson were the latest couple to be dumped from the Love Island villa last night after a public vote.

The couple stayed together in the villa until last night.

The 22-year-old has worked full-time as a model for the last two years, with brands including ASOS, JD Women and Boohoo.

And she may have seemed familiar to Love Island fans, as she has previously been linked to former Love Island star Chris Hughes.

Speaking before going into the villa, Mary said she had gone on the show in hope of finding love, and said: "I have the worst luck, ever, with boys.

"Genuinely the worst ever. I always get dragged into the same circle of boys.

"So I was like, I need to go in another direction.

"I’m really a positive person all the time, bubbly. I think I’ll spice things up. I think I will step on a few toes which will be interesting

"I hate boring people. I can speak to anyone. The whole time I’ll be chewing someone’s ear off.

"That’s my coping mechanism, I just talk."

Mary and Aaron’s exit comes amid of lots of drama in the villa, with Faye Winter was left fuming over a vote in which the islanders were asked to vote for the least incompatible couples.

It was Faye and Teddy Soares who received three votes – and eventually worked out who they were from, with the islanders confronting each other over the vote.

Meanwhile, in the preview for tonight's drama-filled episode, Liberty Poole was left sobbing, seemingly considering breaking up with Jake Cornish, who she has been in a couple with since day one.