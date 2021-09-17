Who's in this year's Strictly Come Dancing?

A tight battle is under way to determine who will start the new series of Strictly Come Dancing as favourite ahead of the pre-recorded launch show this weekend.

Fifteen new hopeful celebrities will be matched up with their professional partners in Saturday’s opening episode with the first live show scheduled to take place a week later.

Tom Fletcher was chalked up as the early favourite after the full line-up was confirmed, but BoyleSports have this week eased the McFly singer and guitarist out to 9/2 from 3/1 amid growing support for other contestants.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who plays Frankie Lewis, is one of the challengers seeing their odds go in the right direction having been backed into 9/2 from 6/1 this week, making her joint favourite to be the last celebrity standing.

Comedian Robert Webb, who is now a 15/2 shot to win, has been one of the most significant movers before the celebs take to the dancefloor as he now has just three competitors ahead of him despite starting out as a 20/1 outsider.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We’re wary of what happened with Bill Bailey last year after he went all the way having taken to the dancefloor as the rank outsider. With that in mind Robert Webb is already 15/2 from 20/1 after some early backing, but it’s Tom Fletcher and Rose Ayling-Ellis fighting it out for favouritism ahead of the launch show.”

Strictly Come Dancing

9/2 Tom Fletcher (McFly)

9/2 Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie, Eastenders)

7/1 Rhys Stephenson (CBeebies presenter)

15/2 Robert Webb (Comedian)

9/1 AJ Odudu (TV presenter)

9/1 John Whaite (The Great British Bake Off in 2012)

11/1 Katie McGlynn (Sinead, Coronation Street)

11/1 Adam Peaty (Swimmer)

14/1 Tilly Ramsey (Presenter, chef and Gordon Ramsey's daughter)

16/1 Dan Walker (Newsreader)

16/1 Greg Wise (Actor)

22/1 Sara Davies (Dragons Den)

25/1 Nina Wadia (Actress)

25/1 Ugo Monye (sports pundit and former rugby union player)