Damien Hirst’s work heads home for international festival

Yorkshire Sculpture International Festival

Various venues across Leeds and Wakefield from June 22 until September 29

This summer Yorkshire Sculpture International will present seven major works by Damien Hirst as part of the inaugural edition of the festival. The Turner Prize-winning artist, who grew up in Leeds, will show Charity (2002–2003), Myth (2010), The Hat Makes the Man (2004–2007), and The Virgin Mother (2005–2006) at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (open to the public from April 13); Hymn (1999–2005) and Anatomy of an Angel (2008) in Leeds City Centre and Black Sheep with Golden Horns (2009) at Leeds Art Gallery. Hirst’s ten-metre tall The Virgin Mother will stand against the backdrop of the Lower Lake. The sculpture’s cross-section reveals the foetus curled within the womb. Hirst studied at Leeds College of Art in the early 1980s, as Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore had done 60 years earlier. YSI will also feature public commissions in outdoor spaces in Wakefield and Leeds, and exhibitions at each of the four partner venues – Henry Moore Institute, The Hepworth Wakefield, Leeds Art Gallery, and Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP).

