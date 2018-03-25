Interactive fun for the family at Sculpture Park

Sculpture Cam

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield.

This Easter, Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is inviting families to try a new web app called ‘Sculpture Cam’ as they explore.

Commissioned by The Space, which is supported by the BBC and Arts Council England, ‘Sculpture Cam’ allows visitors to experience and interact with sculptures from literally every angle, and then create, save and share 3D animations across social media.

Audience research demonstrated that visitors to the Park were using their mobile smartphones to capture images of sculptures, then sharing these moments on social platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Seeking to respond creatively to this behaviour, YSP and its partners at The Space created the web app which uses 3D creative technology in an outdoor environment. Made with Dutch interactive design studio Moniker, ‘Sculpture Cam’ is designed to give visitors, particularly families and young people, a new way to experience sculpture and to grow the Park’s digital offering.Using photogrammetry – the science of making measurements from photographs – the team at YSP created 3D scans of 10 sculptures around the Park, including works by Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore and Sophie Ryder. Each scan comprises 120 silhouettes which form a 360-degree rotation.Visitors simply go to sculpture.cam on their phone or tablet once they get to the Park and hunt for the sculptures using the GPS prompts provided.

Once they find the sculpture, they are presented with one of the silhouettes of the artwork which they must try and capture precisely using their camera.

On submitting an image, they are rewarded with a fun fact about the artist behind the sculpture.

Visit sculpture.cam to find out more, or to play and contribute.

For more information about YSP visit www.ysp.org.uk