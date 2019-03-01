Julia’s art exhibited at theatre

Julia Borodina Art Exhibition

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield . Ongoing.

A new exhibition of work by Russian artist Julia Borodina opens this week in the foyer, lower bar and Queenie’s Coffee shop areas of Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield. Julia, whose studio is within Creative Arts Hub in Mirfield is orginally from Tobolsk in Western Siberia, Russia. She trained in Omsk and completed a Masters in the UK. When she’s not out painting she’s often found teaching . Her body of work for the exhibition includes watercolours, oil and lic with still life, town and landscapes.

To see more work go to juliaborodina.co.uk