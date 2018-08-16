Take a trip into The Hepworth’s digital art world

Growing up in Wakefield, I have seen the city transform throughout the years and it’s been great to see the positive impact that The Hepworth Wakefield has had on the city.

The gallery has played anintegral role in both my personal and professional life and I am delighted that it continues to build on its success year on year. I’ve been involved with The Hepworth Wakefield ever since the gallery opened in 2011, from working front of house in the café, through to being a member of the gallery’s Youth Panel, a small group of 16-25 year olds who created events for young people in the community. After volunteering in the communications team for just short of a year, I applied for and was offered the role of Communications Assistant.

The team is responsible for maintaining and growing the gallery’s reputation and developing audiences that come through the door.

One of my main projects since starting my role in May has been working on building online content for our current exhibition Lee Miller and Surrealism in Britain.

For every major show we create online content that offers the chance to go deeper into a subject after your visit and gives a lasting legacy after an exhibition has closed.

So much research goes into every exhibition that we want to share that as widely as possible – even if people can’t visit physically.

For this exhibition we have worked with digital agency Substrakt, to make a beautifully illustrated timeline that highlights the major moments in the British Surrealist movement of the late 1930s.

Please do take a look www.hepworthwakefield.org/lee-miller-timeline/

We also put on a whole host of talks and conferences with artists who’ve exhibited and we capture all of these with a local film maker.

I’ve been giving our YouTube page an extreme makeover, curating the pages to make it easier to navigate, find the content you want, learn more about an artist or even stumble upon something you didn’t know about.

www.youtube.com/user/HepworthWakefield Every event that we put on has its own unique audience and challenges, meaning I get to come up with creative ways to talk about them across our social media platforms.

I plan and monitor our social media and there’s always something happening to shout about.

You might have seen we just celebrated another successful National PlayDay, which saw over 2,500 people visit and now we’re building up to the return of our popular Summer Fair on this weekend. It has around 60 craft and food stalls, performances from artists and groups based in Wakefield and Yorkshire, free activities for all the family and a range of street food.

I really hope you can join in the fun. Be sure to share your photos using #THWSummerFair - I may even give you a retweet! www.hepworthwakefield.org/summer-fair/

Entry to the Summer Fair is FREE (suggested £1 donation into craft and food market).