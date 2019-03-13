The search is on for contestants for the next series of TV’s Mastermind

I’ve started so I’ll finish.

Could you be the country’s next Mastermind?

Here's your chance to sit in the iconic black leather chair

The popular BBC 2 TV show Mastermind, hosted by John Humphreys, is currently scouring the UK to find contenders for its next series.

Do you, or perhaps someone you know, have what it takes to go all the way?

Have you got a specialist subject worthy of the iconic black leather chair?

If anyone would like to apply to take part please email mastermind.hth@hattrick.com to request an application form.

A spokesman said: “Auditions will be starting n a few weeks, so please apply sooner rather than later. Good luck!”