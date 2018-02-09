Wakefield artists stages first solo exhibition at Theatre Royal

The work of local artist Jan Parsons is on display in the cafe bar of the Theatre Royal Wakefield until the end of this month.

The exhibition features 11 limited edition prints depicting landscapes of Yorkshire and beyond.

Iris by Jan Parsons.

The prints are of original landscape paintings made in acrylic on canvas.

Among the work exhibited is a view of crossing the River Tay in Scotland; another recalls a mid-summer day in a North Yorkshire garden and another places the viewer on the cliffs of the Cornish coast as clouds gather and a storm brews.

Jan, who describes herself as an outdoors enthusiast and keen walker, said: “Through my art I try to capture how light dramatically alters a scene; how different times of day, changing weather and seasons impact on a landscape.

“I feel really lucky living in Wakefield to have wonderful scenery so close by to walk in, to experience and record.

“I am also attracted to the coast for its fleeting moods and dramatic weather. One piece of artwork in my exhibition imagines the viewer on the cliffs of the Cornish coast as clouds gather and a storm brews!”

Art making has always been a big part of Jan’s life and she studied for a fine art and education degree at Liverpool, specialising in drawing, painting and primary education, graduating with a first class honours degree.

She now teaches on a freelance basis and shares her love of creating art with schoolchildren in Wakefield.

“Children are always eager to explore and express their creativity in energetic, uninhibited ways. This is incredibly inspiring to me as an artist and a pleasure as a teacher to receive such a unanimously positive response from my students.

Jan also draws, paints and networks with other practising artists in the city for their invaluable support and inspiration.

“There are many thriving groups to attend locally and artists are a very friendly and welcoming bunch!

“I have lived in Yorkshire for 20 years now and have seen the Wakefield arts scene grow, with the amazing Sculpture Park; the opening of the Arthouse and of the Hepworth Gallery.

“At the moment I’m looking forward to the opening of the new Centre for Creativity at the theatre.

“I am so proud of our flourishing cultural scene in this city; Wakefield has so much to offer!”

Jan is hoping that other venues will take the exhibiton after it ends at the Theatre Royal.

“This is my first solo show and hopefully I can look forward to many more in the future,” she said.

All the prints in the exhibition are available to buy and can also be viewed on Instagram at jan_parsons_creative