Artwalk anniversary is a triumph for our city

Next Wednesday sees Wakefield’s Artwalk celebrate the closing event of its 10th anniversary year.

Eighteen venues across the city centre will host a range of free art exhibitions, poetry, music, activities, demonstrations, food and drink for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Founded in 2008 by cultural organisations and creatives across the city, Artwalk, which started as a visual arts event, has grown to incorporate poetry, music, heritage and a host of other cultural activities. It takes place every two months.

Participating venues are as diverse as those who attend Artwalk; from arts organisations like The Hepworth Wakefield and Neon Workshops to cafés and bars like Brews, Bites and Books and The Polka Hop.

Venues work together to promote Artwalk and all venues programme their own exhibitions and events, with some lasting for one night only, whilst others continue on after Artwalk.

Throughout its history, Artwalk has remained largely free for audiences to attend (with the exception of a few specialist talks and workshops) and everyone is welcome, “arty” or not.

“Although you might find Artwalks of all sorts across the world, Wakefield’s longevity, inclusivity and accessibility make it a truly unique experience,” said Artwalk producerLucy Norton.

As 2018 draws to a close, the team at The Art House who manage Artwalk, are already turning their attentions to 2019.

With Yorkshire Sculpture International (YSI) set to shine a spotlight on the sculptural heritage of Wakefield and Leeds throughout summer 2019, Artwalk plans to provide a YSI fringe festival for Wakefield.

As well as commissions for artists and a range of activities exploring sculpture, the team hopes to use Artwalk to challenge the perception of what sculpture is, who it’s for and what Wakefield’s favourite local sculpture is.

lThe last Artwalk of 2018 will take place in venues across Wakefield city centre on Wednesday, November 28.

Events are taking place from 5pm to 9pm, although some have specific times and opening times may vary.

Check out the full line up at artwalk.org.uk - and see this week’s Wakefield Express for the full map to plan your route.