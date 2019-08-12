Brighouse artist helps launch new film about LS Lowry at Halifax's Square Arts Centre

A new film is released this month a biopic of the painter LS Lowry starring Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave called Mrs Lowry & Son, PG.

Brighouse-based artist Roger Davies is taking part in a special screening of the film at the Square Chapel Arts on Tuesday August 27.

Before the film is shown, Roger will be in conversation with David Garratt, Square Chapel’s film programmer, discussing Lowry’s influence on his artwork and sharing his

enthusiasm for one of his favourite British artists.

Roger Davies was featured on the BBC One TV show Home Is Where The Art Is where he won a commission for a piece of artwork from a mystery buyer.

Roger has enjoyed three sold-out exhibitions at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse and is looking forward to unveiling his next art show there on November 9.

Roger’s artwork celebrates aspects of his locality, resulting in pictures which are intended to be light-hearted and endearing.

LS Lowry’s paintings have fascinated Roger from an early age, thanks to a Lowry print which formerly hung on his grandmother’s living room wall.

“I remember trying to count the number of figures in the picture when I was a child and found there to be more than 100,” he said.

“As time went by I came to appreciate how Lowry was an expert at composition and tonal values. He did things in his own way and because of this I find his work inspirational.”

Timings:

Doors open: 7.15pm

Roger Davies and David Garratt In conversation: 7.30pm to 7.50pm

Film: 7.55pm

Post film recorded question and answer with actor Timothy Spall at 9.25pm until 9.45pm

The event is at Square Chapel Arts Centre, 10 Square Road, Halifax, on Tuesday August 27.

Tickets: 01422 349422