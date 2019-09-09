Casa Canine brought their pool, so the dogs could have a swim.

14 ADORABLE pictures from Farmer Copley's Dog Show

Competitive canines went to Farmer Copley's Dog Show on Saturday, where they all proved to be top dogs.

Take a look at 14 of the cutest pictures of some of the most talented pooches in Pontefract, from swimming to agility - these dogs know how to put on a show!

1. Swimming

Casa Canine brought their pool, so the pups could have a swim.
2. Cuddles

A proud family with a furry friend.
3. Agility

A pug having fun while showing off his agility skills.
4. Cute

Classes included loveliest lady, most fabulous fella and many more.
