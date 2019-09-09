14 ADORABLE pictures from Farmer Copley's Dog Show
Competitive canines went to Farmer Copley's Dog Show on Saturday, where they all proved to be top dogs.
Take a look at 14 of the cutest pictures of some of the most talented pooches in Pontefract, from swimming to agility - these dogs know how to put on a show!
1. Swimming
Casa Canine brought their pool, so the pups could have a swim.
jpimedia
2. Cuddles
A proud family with a furry friend.
jpimedia
3. Agility
A pug having fun while showing off his agility skills.
jpimedia
4. Cute
Classes included loveliest lady, most fabulous fella and many more.
jpimedia
View more