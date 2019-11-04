All aboard Soul Train at Castleford Phoenix Theatre

Soul Train steams into Castleford Phoenix Theatre on Friday November 8 and on board will be a fine feast of soulful gems.

Harking back to the wonderful days when the dance floor as king, the show features a fun presentation of 60s and 70s soul classics.

From the early days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records though to the disco years and beyond (dig out those flairs)

Featured in a feel good production are classic hit songs by – Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, Candi Staton, Whitney Houston and many more great artists that still keep us singing and dancing.

Show cast of acclaimed performers will be lead by Wayne Kennedy who has sold well more than a million concert tickets around the world.

Tickets: http://www.castlefordphoenixtheatre.co.uk or 01977 664566