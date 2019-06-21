Auditions now open for new show at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre - how to get involved

On Stage, an arts academy, based at the Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds, is looking for young performers - experienced and beginners – to appear at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre at the end of August.

Four years ago, On Stage were invited by their patron impresario, Tony Peers to perform at one of his family fun days at the venue and since then it has become a regular yearly event.

With a showbusiness career spanning more than 50 years as a performer and producer, Tony produces numerous pantomimes and summer shows around the UK.

“I believe in giving young talent a chance”, he said “and to have On Stage on board at the open air theatre is great for all involved. Last year they excelled with their potted version of the The Railway Children, so this year I suggested to Liz Coggins that she write something with a local history flavour.”

So Liz set to work and researched and wrote a piece about the Scarborough Bombardment of 1914.

“That was the day death came calling to the sleepy seaside town. It was the first civilian attack on British Soil of World War I and the resort suffered badly.

“I put historical facts together with music and drama and created a short work about the Bombardment as seen through the eyes of the schoolchildren of the time.”

The group is now looking for young performers for both leading roles and the ensemble. The show is on the afternoon of Wednesday August 28 and workshops/rehearsals are on Wednesdays from mid-July at the Carriageworks Theatre.

“We know it’s the holiday season and we appreciate some of the cast will have to miss the odd rehearsal but the team will run catch-up sessions to ensure everyone is up to speed and confident, so don’t let that put you off.”

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to perform on that stage and creates a memory they will never forget," said Tony.

If you know anyone aged between five to 6 who would like to take part contact On Stage Academy at onstagetheahttp://onstagetheatreartsacademy@gmail.comtreartsacademy@gmail.com or call 07765536695