Britain's Got Talent's Dan Chettoe and the Shades brings sounds of the Sixties to the Phoenix - how to get tickets

TV's Britain's Got Talent star Dan Chettoe plays Tom Jones in a show that celebrates the sounds of the Sixties.

The Shades of the 60s also features vocal group the Shades and brings back hits by that decade's chart-toppers including Tom Jones, the Beatles, Shirley Bassey, Cilla Black and Dusty Springfield.

In a two-hour pop song extravaganza Dan and The Shades, this show will take audiences on a trip down musical memory lane.

WATCH: Dan and the Shades here

Dan and the Shades will perform a catalogue of hit songs that started the pop music explosion in the 1960s and made stars out of thousands of names from the Beatles to the Supremes, from Tom Jones to Lulu and from Gerry and the Pacemakers to Chubby Checker.

Dan thrilled TV audiences with his astonishing vocal performance on Britain’s Got Talent when he performed a Cry Me A River.

“Britain’s Got Talent was a really good experience; it gave me the confidence to perform,” said Dan, “and to really see what my voice could do. I’ve been watching some of the artists’ performances on YouTube and I’m discovering a whole new world! I’m very excited about the tour.”

Matt Brinkler, executive producer of Red Entertainment s the creator of the Shades brand: “Dan Chettoe is a hugely talented, youthful all-round star whose voice lives up to that of an international 60s pop legend, and one that has already blown away national TV audiences.

“People are rarely born with the talent Dan has, even less celebrated. In sharing with us his effortless singing ability and natural stage presence, I think audiences will be on their feet as soon as he opens his mouth.

“At Red Entertainment we’re extremely proud of the SHADES brand – Cilla and the Shades of the 60s has been touring successfully since 2017; our story of Dusty Springfield, Dusty and the Shades of the 60s, followed in 2018 and we’re planning more SHADES tours for 2020.

“Our goal is to tell the story of these iconic generation defining artists through a clear narrative with the music which is, of course, recognised around the world. At RED ENTERTAINMENT we are passionate about creating high quality, affordable live entertainment for audiences of all ages.”

Here’s a snapshot of some of the songs the cast will be performing to get the party started:

It’s Not Unusual/Tom Jones;

I Only Wanna Be With You/Dusty Springfield

Twist and Shout/The Beatles

Thunderball/Tom Jones

Da Do Ron Ron/The Crystals

What’s New Pussycat/Tom Jones

You Can’t Hurry Love/The Supremes

Respect/Aretha Franklin

Do You Love Me/The Contours

You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me/Dusty Springfield

Green Green Grass of Home/Tom Jones

A Shot of Rhythm and Blues/Gerry and the Pacemakers

Let’s Twist Again/Chubby Checker

Delilah/Tom Jones

And Shout which became Lulu’s first smash hit when she performed it on TV’s Ready Steady Go in 1965 … aged 15.

The Shades of 60s can be seen at Castleford Phoenix Theatre, Crewe Road, on Monday May 6.

Tickets: 01977 664566 or www.castlefordphoenixtheatre.co.uk