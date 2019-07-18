Britain's Got Talent's Katie Ashby launches D Day Juniors group

A song written by Sandal singer Katie Ashby has been released as a single by a young group of musicians.

Katie started the war-time-inspired music group, The D Day Darlings, that came fourth in Britain’s Got Talent last year, and has since set up the D Day Juniors, a younger version of the group.

The young 10-piece group have since filmed a video for their debut single, which is called ‘Pass It On (Thank You For Our Freedom)’, and is geared towards spreading the message of Remembrance.

Although most members of the young band are from the Midlands, three are also from the Wakefield area - Joseph Johnso, Tahlia Rezvani and Penelope Tierney, who is also Katie’s niece.

The group recently performed at the Union Chapel in London, which had Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in attendance. The D Day Juniors’ single and video is available to watch on YouTube.