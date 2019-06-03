Castleford panto announced - early bird tickets now on sale

The most thrilling pantomime adventure of them all comes to Castleford this Christmas, as Aladdin flies into the Civic Centre to make all your wishes come true

.Aladdin tells the story of the poor Twankey family as they go far away from the humdrum of their daily life in the backstreets of Peking after a mysterious stranger offers untold riches in return for helping him find a magic lamp.

Join Aladdin and his pet monkey Albert as they go on this adventure.

Will Abanazar succeed in his quest for world domination? Will the Emperor and Princess Jasmine see eye to eye?

Will Widow Twankey find new love? And will Aladdin succeed in his mission to marry the Princess?

Magician and ventriloquist, Lorenzo Zambrana, will head the cast as Aladdin with his monkey Albert, Chloe Fay will play Princess Jasmine, and international comedy hypnotist and magician, Dave Rawson, will star as the Emperor of China.

Aladdin will feature the New Theatre hallmark of outstanding entertainment for theatregoers of all ages with a lamp-full of laughter, a laundry-load of audience participation and spectacular effects complete with all of the ingredients audiences know to expect in this year’s must-see production.

Written and directed by Lorenzo Zambrana.With further casting to be announced, audiences should hop aboard their flying carpets and point them towards the Castleford panto box 0ffice to secure their seats for this year’s wish-filled family pantomime.

It runs from Friday December 20 to Tuesday December 24

Get 10 per cent discount by booking your seats before July 1 by entering the code EARLYBIRD at checkout or by quoting it to the box office team.

Tickets from 12.

Box office 01977 330315 and www.castlefordpanto.com