Free prosecco, pizza and prizes for charity Ladies Day at Wakefield's Trinity Walk

Free prosecco, pizza, prizes and a Great British Bake Off star are on the menu as a Wakefield shopping centre aims to raise cash for a Yorkshire children’s hospice and national kids’ hospital.

Trinity Walk is hosting its first Ladies Day this Sunday (June 30) to raise funds to support Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, which now covers the whole of Wakefield, as part of the national fundraising campaign called One Great Day.

Half the money will go the hospice and the other half raised will go to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Wakefield’s bake off star, Karen Wright, will be on hand to judge baked goods made by the public and stores at 12pm. And visitors are being encouraged to get baking and bring their creations for 11am, ready for Karen to judge – with the winner being handed a limited edition Trinity Walk apron.

And ladies visiting between 12pm and 2pm will get their hands on a free glass of prosecco and slice of Pizza Express pizza while stocks last.

The Heart Yorkshire Angels will be on hand to give visitors the chance to win prizes between 11am and 3pm too. Several stores will be doing special offers and deals to help support the day.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk's marketing manager, said: "Everyone is welcome to join in the free fun, with a little extra for the ladies. It’s about relaxing, raising money for two incredible charities and giving people the chance to show us their baking skills. It’s a chance to relax, enjoy a free glass of fizz, a slice of pizza, listen to some tunes and have fun together.”

Ryan Grint, Regional Fundraiser said: “We are delighted to be receiving support once again from Trinity Walk for their One Great Day fundraising event at the end of the month. “The fantastic support of the shopping centre helps our charity to continue to raise our profile across the Wakefield District, potentially reaching out to more children and families who could need our support.

“There will be plenty of opportunities to engage with Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice on Sunday 30th June, whether making a donation, finding out more about the services we provide or generally showing your support to our charity, we can’t wait to see everyone there!”

For more information on the event on Sunday June 30, see www.trinitywalk.com/events