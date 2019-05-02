Frickley Athletic to host bank holiday circus and fun day

Frickley Athletic FC will host a circus and community fun day this bank holiday Monday.

The event, on Monday, May 6, will feature fun, games, food, drink and entertainment at the Westfield Lane Stadium followed by a performance from touring circus company The Happy Circus.

Tickets are free but need to be booked in advance.

Frickley’s chief executive, Ryan McKnight, said: “We felt as a board that with the changes happening at the football club with our Academy, our new girl’s football programme and our Community Foundation, we wanted to make sure it was a day where absolutely everyone could attend.

“The whole strategy of the club is to become a community leader, a community hub and we want to show everyone where we’re up to with that, what we’ve got to offer and give people a good time – it’s going to be a fantastic day”

Tickets can also be reserved to pick up on the day by emailing brooke@frickleyathletic.co.uk or calling 01977 642460 during office hours or 07477 865647.