From The Jam play four dates in Yorkshire on new Setting Sons tour

This autumn From the Jam will tour the UK celebrating the 40th Anniversary of The Jam’s fourth studio album Setting Sons.

The critically acclaimed album reached no.4 in the UK and was the band’s first album to enter the US charts.

Succeeding All Mod Cons, the album became a commercial success, earning them their first top ten hit single - The Eton Rifles. Other tracks include Burning Sky, Wasteland and Smithers-Jones.

“We can’t wait to perform the whole of Setting Sons’ live," said vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings.

“The album has been noted as another one of The Jam’s best albums along with All Mod Cons. It seems that even the obscure album tracks like Little Boy Soldiers and Thick As Thieves are as popular when we play them live as the hit singles, he said.

Support comes from The Vapors, who had their big break 40 years ago with The Jam on the original Setting Sons tour. Hailing from Surrey, the band formed in 1979 and after establishing themselves locally as an exciting live outfit.

From The Jam is comprised of legendary former The Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, Russell Hastings, drummer Mike Randon, and Andy Fairclough on Hammond organ and piano.

For the last 12 years they have toured relentlessly playing almost 1000 headline shows in the UK. Their ever-increasing fanbase has taken them to Australia, the USA and Japan with a reputation for the kind of incendiary live performances that sealed the legacy of The Jam all those years ago.

Tour dates:

The Stylus, Leeds, October 24

City Hall, Hull, October 26

The Foundry, Sheffield (Vapours not in support)

Warehouse 23, Wakefield, November 22

