IN PICTURES: the hit sitcoms of Paula Wilcox

As actress Paula Wilcox sets to star in a revival of Driving Miss Daisy on the Yorkshire stage, we take a look at her TV career in comedy.
One of her biggest hits was Man About the House in which she co-starred with Richard O'Sullivan.
1. 2. Paula Wilcox sitcoms
Man About the House was a British sitcom starring Richard O'Sullivan, Paula Wilcox and Sally Thomsett, with Yootha Joyce and Brian Murphy.''It was broadcast for six series on ITV from 1973 to 1976. ''It was created and written by Brian Cooke and Johnnie Mortimer. The series was considered daring at the time due to its subject matter of a man sharing a flat with two single women.
Robin's Nest was a kind of spin-off from Man About the House. Richard O'Sullivan played Robin, who in Man About the House, had been a catering student.''In Robin's Nest he opens a restaurant financed by his father-in-law James Nicholls played by Tony Britton.''It co-starred Tessa Wyatt as Robin's girlfriend and later wife Vicky.''The one-armed Irish kitchen hand Albert Riddle was played by David Kelly.''Vicky's mother Marion (divorced from her father) would occasionally appear, played first by Honor Blackman, later by Barbara Murray.''Gertrude, Albert's girlfriend, played by ex-Crossroads actress Peggy Aitchison.''The series is shown on Talking Pictures UK daily at 5.30pm.
Miss Jones and Son was a comedy series first broadcast on ITV in 1977. ''It starred Paula Wilcox, Christopher Beeny, Charlotte Mitchell and Norman Bird. It was written by Richard Waring.''The series depicted the life of Elizabeth Jones (Paula Wilcox), a young woman coming to terms with the responsibility of looking after her baby, Rolland 'Rollie' Jones
Fiddlers Three was a short-lived British sitcom series produced by Yorkshire Television for ITV, and it ran for 14 episodes from 19 February to 21 May 1991. ''Written by Eric Chappell and directed by Graham Wetherell, it starred Peter Davison as Ralph West, Paula Wilcox as Ros West, Charles Kay as JJ Morley, Peter Blake as Harvey, Tyler Butterworth as Osborne and Cindy Marshall-Day as Norma.''The sitcom was set in an accounts department in Wakefield.