Irish rockers Otherkin ready to hit the road and heading for Leeds

Following a year of writing and recording, Irish rockers Otherkin are set to hit the road again this September for their UK headline tour and will include a stop off at Leeds.

The four-piece are also playing the Tramlines festival in Sheffield on July 21, but they will be in West Yorkshire on September 19 when appearing at the Hyde Park Book Club.

Otherkin recently offered a taste of their upcoming new material with their latest single ‘On & On’, of which they say: “We were listening to a ton of French House before making ‘On & On’ and felt inspired to make a song for the dance floor.

“As we were approaching it from the context of being a guitar band, we thought it would be cool to break the song up with a huge riff, bringing the two worlds together.

“We paired it with a story of a guy we know who’s a conniving, scheming weasel that’ll never change his ways, regardless of what happens to him. This song is like one fist in the air and one middle finger in the air to him.”

Produced and mixed by Jolyon Thomas (Slaves, Royal Blood), ‘On & On’ is the third banger-on-the-bounce from the band this year.

Previous release ‘All That Remains’ enjoyed evening airplay support from BBC Radio 1, daytime spins in their homeland and unprecedented levels of playlist support from all the main streaming platforms.