'It's a Knockout' charity event makes a splash in Pontefract

Teams battled their way through foam, obstacles and inflatables in charity challenge to raise money for Pontefract’s Prince of Wales Hospice.

On Sunday, Purston Park hosted Pontefract's final ‘It’s a Knockout’ challenge.

Teams went head to head to raise funds for the Hospice.

Competing teams tackled a series of fun, inflatable obstacles and group based challenges, to raise money for the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Prince of Wales Hospice Events Officer, Dan Wales, said: “We are so grateful for the support shown for the Hospice once again at our annual It’s a Knockout event.

“We hope all of the teams who took part had a brilliant day as well as all the spectators who turned out in the rain!

“Events like these are so important to the Hospice to ensure that our nurses can continue providing the fantastic care and support to patients when they need it the most.

“The Hospice costs over £7,000 a day to run and without our fantastic supporters we would not be able to achieve this.

“So thank you to everyone who came along yesterday and took part.’”

A total of 19 teams, including the Hospice nurses, took part this year.

Lots of spectators came to watch the festivities and cheered on the competing teams.