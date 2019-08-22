Leeds Festival: Full line-up for huge Bramham Park event

Anticipation is in the air as the Leeds Festival is set to officially get under way again around noon tomorrow.

Big names from the music and comedy world head for Bramham Park for another three days of top class entertainment against the backdrop of a beautiful West Yorkshire setting.

There are only hours to go before the first acts take to the stages with the festival once again playing host to a huge weekend with action across nine stages.

Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots are the main stage headliners this year, but with more than 300 acts on their way to Bramham Park there is plenty for everyone to get stuck into.

The event officially starts tomorrow with Milk Teeth on the main stage, Childcare on the BBC Radio 1 stage, Vistas on the Festival Republic Stage. Plague Vendor on The Pit and The Loose Cut on the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

The festival is into its 21st year and once again will showcase stellar names from the rock, indie, hip-hop and dance worlds mixing with the up and comers and some of the country’s finest comedy talents in what is still the north of England’s biggest festival.

It is rock day to begin with on the main stage with Leeds Festival regulars Foo Fighters heading up a line-up that also includes A Day To Remember, The Distillers, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, hotly tipped Yungblud and Enter Shikari - who are also headlining later over at The Pit.

Bastille and Chvrches, who have previously played main stage slots, head up the BBC Radio One Stage in an eclectic bill that rings the changes through the day with Sundara Karma, The Amazons and Machine Gun Kelly among the other names here.

Crystal Fighters headline the Festival Republic Stage and Denis Sulta tops the bill on the Dance Stage.

Fans will also be on the lookout for rumoured special secret sets throughout the day and the rest of the weekend with the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, Foals and You Me At Six playing these kind of shows in recent years.

Over at the Alternative Stage, laughs will be provided by quality stand-ups Josh Widdicombe, Marcus Brigstocke and Dane Baptiste.

One of the trendy bands of the moment The 1975, The Wombats, Royal Blood, Charli XCX, big name rapper Dave, US indie legends Bowling For Soup and Russell Kane are the big attractions on day two of the festival.

And it all wraps up with Post Malone on Sunday along with co main stage headliners Twenty One Pilots, Blossoms and the intriguing Billie Eilish on a really mixed main stage line-up.

Other highlights on the final day are likely to be provided by Stefflon Don, Pvris, Ghostemane, Peace and comedians Nick Helm, Tom Allen and the only recently added Chris Ramsey.

Last minute tickets are still available from https://www.leedsfestival.com

Here’s the full line-up and times:

Friday

Main Stage

Foo Fighters

A Day To Remember

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Enter Shikari

Yungblud

Mayday Parade

Swmrs

Milk Teeth

BBC Radio One Stage

Bastille

Chvrches

Sundara Karma

Lil Baby

Gunna

The Amazons

Machine Gun Kelly

The Story So Far

Picture This

The Faim

Childcare

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Denis Sulta

Honey Dijon

Mella Dee

Amy Becker

Holy Goof

Anti Up

James Organ

Kim Petras

Everyone You Know

The Pit

Enter Shikari

Fidlar

Palaye Royale

Nothing, Nowhere

Stand Atlantic

Hot Milk

White Reaper

Plague Vendor

Festival Republic Stage

Crystal Fighters

SWMRS

Basement

Bakar

Cavetown

Anteros

Himalayas

Valeras

The Snuts

Moontower

Ae Mak

Vista

BBC 1Xtra Stage

Not3s

DaBaby

NSG

Tion Wayne

Ybn Nahmir

Tommy Genesis

Big Heath

Blade Brown

Kenny Allstar

DDG

Relentless After Dark

Solardo

Mason Maynard

James Organ

The Menendez Brothers

BBC Music Introducing Stage

The Mysterines

Kid Kapichi

Balcony

Kofi Stone

The Extons

Lavz

VC Pines

Prima

Talkboy

The Loose Cut

Alternative Stage

Kae Kurd

Dane Baptiste

Carl Donnelly

Josh Widdicombe

Brennan Reece

Marcus Brigstocke

Saturday

Main Stage

The 1975

Royal Blood

The Wombats

You Me At Six

Juice Wrld

Charli XCX

Twin Atlantic

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Kawala

BBC Radio One Stage

Dave

Fredo

Circa Waves

Pale Waves

Joji

Hayley Kiyoko

Clairo

The Night Cafe

Mini Mansions

Sea Girls

Bloxx

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Camelphat

Fisher

Dillon Francis

Prospa

Tough Love

Becky Hill

Loud Luxury

Allan Rayman

The LaFontaines

The Lock Up

Bowling for Soup

The Maine

Pup

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers

Puppy

Dream State

Press Club

Patent Pending

Cemetery Sun

In Your Prime

Festival Republic Stage

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers

The Chats

Ten Tonnes

Hockey Dad

Black Honey

Twisted Wheel

Jeremy Zucker

Bad Child

Dreamers

No Rome

Ocean Alley

Zuzu

BBC 1Xtra Stage

Dappy

Headie One

Deno

Masicka

Digdat

Comethazine

Tiffany Calver

Just Banco

Mtrnica

Relentless After Dark

Hannah Wants

Prospa

Alma (live)

Jaguar

Jess Bays

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Marsicans

Olivia Nelson

Blackwaters

Do Nothing

Inka Upendo

Spinn

Caswell

Hyphen

R0yls

Swimming Girls

Leodis

Alternative Stage

Mason Maynard

Fin Taylor

Ed Gamble

Russell Kane

Bridget Christie

Let’s Eat Grandma

Mystery Jets

Sunday

Main Stage

Post Malone

Twenty One Pilots

Blossoms

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Billie Eilish

AJ Tracey

The Hunna

Against The Current

Alma

Counterfeit.

BBC Radio One Stage

Mura Masa

Stefflon Don

Pvris

Roddy Ricch

Nav

Mabel

King Princess

Slowthai

Boston Manor

Pip Blom

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Andy C

SaSaSaS

Dimension

Muzzy

Crucast

Jaguar Skills

Georgia

Barny Fletcher

The Pit

Ghostemane

Of Mice & Men

Paris

Poppy

Blood Youth

Smokeasac

Teddy

Higher Power

Queen Zee

Festival Republic Stage

Peace

Hoodie Allen

Night Riots

Sports Team

Bleached

The Japanese House

Pink Sweat$

Sophie and the Giants

Belako

Oddity Road

Sons of Raphael

BBC 1Xtra Stage

Octavian

D-Block Europe

Maleek Berry

Saint Jhn

K-Trap

Bexey

Aitch

DJ Target

Danileigh

Tyla Yaweh

TrueMendous

Relentless After Dark

Crucast feat: Skepsis, Darkzy, TS7, Bru-C, Mr Virgo, Lazcru & Window Kid

Rude Kid

L U C Y

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Lion

Larkins

HMD

Le Boom

Feet

Alfie Templeman

Charlotte

Ishani

SCUM

Fudge

Alternative Stage

David Morgan

Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Nick Helm

Shappi Korsandi

Tom Allen

Lloyd Griffith

Chris Ramsey

Bless and Superhero DJs

Steel Banglez

Transgressive Soundsystem