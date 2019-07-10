Leeds Festival: Marsicans added to line-up and Dance To The Radio bill revealed

Local record label Dance To The Radio will make a welcome return to Leeds Festival to kick start the weekend on Thursday, August 22 with their specially curated line-up.

The now traditional eve of festival show will see Easy Life, whenyoung, Indoor Pets, BILK, and DJ Jacky P performing. And in a Leeds Festival exclusive to the infamous Piccadilly Party, the lads from TPD TV return to DJ on the Thursday night.

The line-up has also been revealed for the BBC Music Introducing Stage that will once again showcase the best in UK emerging talent.

Since first arriving at Reading & Leeds Festivals in 2008, the BBC Music Introducing stage has offered a unique experience to bands and festivalgoers alike, with an array of untapped talent and a history of secret sets.

The number of bands who have worked their way up through the stages after having their first taste of a big stage experience at these festivals has this year risen to around 41% of the total line-up, including headliners The 1975, Royal Blood, Yungblud, Milk Teeth, Pale Waves, Mura Masa, Slowthai, Chvrches, and more.

This highlights the importance of BBC Music Introducing nurturing and championing the promising talent throughout the country and finding headliners of the future with festivals like Reading and Leeds.

Headlining the BBC Music Introducing Stage at Leeds on Friday, August 23 are raucous grunge rock three-piece The Mysterines, who will bring their high-energy, angsty protests and catchy melodies aplenty. Kid Kapichi, Balcony, Kofi Stone, The Extons, Lavz, VC Pines, Prima, and Leeds’ own Talkboy will also be performing.

The following day will see Leeds’ upbeat indie-pop masters Marsicans headline with their driving, harmony-laden sound. Their hard-hitting live shows are also earning them a reputation as an emerging force in British music.

Joining them are Olivia Nelson, Blackwaters, Do Nothing, Inka Upendo, SPINN, Caswell, Hyphen, Royls, and Swimming Girls.

Ishani, Charlotte, Alfie Templeman, FEET, Le Boom, HMD and Larkins will perform at Leeds on Sunday, August 25, with the fierce, raspy-voiced rock artist LION headlining the stage.

Further appearances at the festival will come from the likes of mesmerising American singer-songwriter Two Feet as well as hypnotic YouTube sensation Poppy with her musical influence from kooky computer-game synth-pop, with the odd bit of metal thrown in as a special guest on The Pit - expect an altogether outlandish performance not to be missed.

Added to the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage are the in-demand London DJ Amy Becker, and Communion signed Allan Rayman, plus the ever-growing indie favourites Vistas have been added to the Festival Republic Stage.

Boasting a ban of single-use plastic cutlery, containers and straws from its traders, caterers, and bars since 2009, Reading & Leeds Festival aims to be greener than ever. Julie’s Bicycle has awarded Leeds Festival a 4-star Creative Green result for the second year in a row, plus the festivals won the award for Best Festival at the Creative Green Awards 2018. Total waste has decreased by over 40% since 2009, and last year, Leeds used 18,000 litres of biofuel made from waste vegetable oil.

Reading & Leeds will be using recycled plastic water bottles (rPET) this year and aims to be single use plastic free by 2021. It is also recommended that festival goers bring their own refillable bottle as there are numerous free water points around the festival.

With six weeks to go until the event, excitement is rising with the news that Reading Festival Weekend tickets have sold out. Limited Friday day tickets to see The 1975 headline, and more, are still available for Reading, while there are limited Leeds Weekend and day tickets left.

Festival fans are urged to snap up tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment with the opportunity to catch headline performances from The 1975, Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone and Foo Fighters as well as seeing other huge names across the weekend including Billie Eilish, Bastille, Charli XCX, Dave, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Machine Gun Kelly, Pale Waves, and Royal Blood.

General tickets are on sale from www.readingandleedsfestival.com