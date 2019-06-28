Lives of Wakefield’s forgotten women will come to life on stage

The lives of some of Wakefield’s most remarkable historical women will come to life on stage this weekend.

Difficult Women? tells the stories of six of the district’s most remarkable historical women. After two sold out performances in February, the show will return this weekend.

Working with the Express, the Forgotten Women of Wakefield project aims to increase the number of blue plaques in the city dedicated to women.

It is part of the Forgotten Women of Wakefield project, which aims to uncover the stories of the women who helped shape the district.

First performed in February, the play sees fictional politician Liam Dent explore the lives of the contralto singer Phyliss Lett, the Gissing sisters, who founded the Boys’ Preparatory School, and suffragist Florence Beaumont, among others.

Sarah Cobham, founder of Dream Time Creative, the company behind the Forgotten Women project, said: “It’s overwhelming. If I were to stop and think about it I would cry.

“This performance is a beautiful wrapping up of the first stage (of the project) because after this performance all six women will have blue plaques.

“I feel proud, but it’s more than that. It’s like a sense of belonging. I feel like I’ve found my place in the world.

“And I know how some of our forgotten women felt, because they pushed against so much resistance.”

Reece Gee, one of the Wakefield College students who will perform in the show on Friday and Saturday, said the stories had been a surprise to him.

He said: “It’s good to remind people how they influenced modern day.

“I never knew about any of these women. It wasn’t that long ago, but they were just all forgotten.”

Visit forgottenwomenwake.com for tickets or more information on the performances.